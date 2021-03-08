Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.50. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

PEB stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

