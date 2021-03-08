New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

