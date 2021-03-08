Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

Shares of BYND opened at $138.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,650,800. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

