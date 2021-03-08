Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNX. Laidlaw dropped their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $402.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

