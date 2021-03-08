Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.
Shares of RY stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $90.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
