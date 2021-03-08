Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

