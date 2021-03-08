New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Insiders have sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,188 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

