New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 578 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Matthews International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after acquiring an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $39.52 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

