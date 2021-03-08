New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $341,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,424 shares of company stock worth $3,449,188. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $131.23 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

