DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $151.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.19. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $859,420,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.