Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $392.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.