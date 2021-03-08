New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 361.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $181.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,787.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,599. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

