Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

NYSE:C opened at $70.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

