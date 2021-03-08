Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) to Hold

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $45.85.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.