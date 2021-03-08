Credit Suisse Group Trims Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $15.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

FLR stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 5,891.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

