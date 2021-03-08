U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

