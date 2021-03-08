Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ATC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

