New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $279.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.