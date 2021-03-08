BlackRock Inc. Buys 85,882 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Inogen worth $138,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

