New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 99 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MED opened at $243.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

