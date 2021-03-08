Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADAG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

