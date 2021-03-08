Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.00 ($17.65) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.95 and a 200-day moving average of €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

