RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares Dividend Increase – €1.00 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 4,084 ($53.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,903.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,288 ($56.02).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

