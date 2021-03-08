RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares Dividend Increase – €1.00 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 4,084 ($53.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,903.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,288 ($56.02).
About RHI Magnesita
