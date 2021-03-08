SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,534 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $299.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

