New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,750 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Copa worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Copa by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after buying an additional 189,106 shares in the last quarter.

Copa stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

