Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

