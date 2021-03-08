Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $215.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.