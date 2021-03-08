PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

PPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PPD opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPD by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in PPD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

