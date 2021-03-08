New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,426 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

GBT opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

