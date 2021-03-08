SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $337.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average of $272.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

