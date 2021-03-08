Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $36.21 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,649,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $2,636,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

