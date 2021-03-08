JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

