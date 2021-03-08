Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.