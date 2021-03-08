Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.80 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

