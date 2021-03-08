Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $16.43

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

