Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $156,322.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

