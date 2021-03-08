MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of -0.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn ($1.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -0.6%.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.