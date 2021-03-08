Laura Tomlin Sells 15,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.