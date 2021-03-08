Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CZR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

