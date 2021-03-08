Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $117.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

