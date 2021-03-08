Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $117.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.