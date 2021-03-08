Sei Investments Co. Has $1.72 Million Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.