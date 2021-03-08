Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.57. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.