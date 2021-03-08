Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $74.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

