Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.12.

In related news, insider Shane Fallscheer sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.83 ($10.60), for a total transaction of A$28,184,600.00 ($20,131,857.14).

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

