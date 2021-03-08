Sei Investments Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

