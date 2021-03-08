Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

