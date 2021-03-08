iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

