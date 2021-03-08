LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPSN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,575,913 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.