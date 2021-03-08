SVB Leerink Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $53.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

ONEM stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991,674 shares of company stock valued at $43,118,725 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

