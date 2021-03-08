Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE APR opened at $21.59 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.
About Apria
There is no company description available for Apria Inc
