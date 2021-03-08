Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE APR opened at $21.59 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

